Freedom – what a paradox – can be experienced as a danger in minority communities. If all the floodgates open, friendships are no longer within the group, neither are marriages. And it is sensed that traditions are lost. That is why the strong community policies, for the little ones to develop a sense of belonging. Policies -or cultures- that sometimes lead to an endogamous climate that suffocates some members.

The stakes are high: a past rich in history but also in suffering. Testimonies of pain and identity – of flavors, language, customs, religion – that are diluted. Solutions are sought but in societies that tend to integration, freedom is stronger. In each generation there are more descendants but often fewer members of the structures of the community.

Freedom and assimilation, then, kill tradition? For some, yes. I think that what is revolutionary is in the concept of miscegenation. Difficult word for many because it is associated with the colors of the skin and its prejudices. Do you remember when in school they told us about the mestizos, mulatos and zambos? Now there is a new cultural miscegenation of origins and traditions, no matter the features or the colors.

In modern Argentina it began with Spaniards and Italians, both Southern Europeans and Catholics, who integrated with ease. Then came the smaller communities: Arabs, Germans, Jews, English. Also the Armenians. And, obviously, the Creoles. The challenge is that this conjunction of pasts allows one and the other traditions to be maintained, that mixed families feel and respect all the paths that preceded them, that small groups are not engulfed by strong currents. It’s possible?

I don’t know, but it’s worth trying: in the long term, it may be the only way to preserve identity. Mixed, yes, and somewhat diluted but present because when a society does not discriminate and freedom equalizes, there comes a time when the cultural weight of tradition does not have so much imprint as to define groups and marriages. For many, a challenge, a difficult balance to grasp. It’s understandable, but better be prepared for it to come by surprise.