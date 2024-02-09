After having consolidated its presence in Italy, where it boasts 18 active barber shops, Barberino's, the barbershop chain that is revolutionizing the barbering profession in our country, arrives in the United States, kicking off the new internationalization process that will contribute to bring the art of Italian barbering outside national borders. With this objective, in fact, the new Barberino's salon will open on February 8th in the heart of New York, at 520 Madison Avenue.

A stone's throw from Rockefeller Center, one of the most iconic commercial centers in Manhattan, and from the Upper East Side, the new barbershop will be located in a strategic context, where offices and the business world meet one of the most elegant and cool residential areas of the Big Apple and the world. Eric Malka, co-founder of the The Art of Shaving franchise, who believes in the Barberino's project and supports the brand's co-founders, Michele Callegari and Niccolò Bencini, thus marks his return to the world of barbering.

“Our goal is to revolutionize the barbering profession in the United States, just like we did in Italy,” explains Michele Callegari, CEO of Barberino's. “With this new opening we also want to offer the American public a place in which to forget the chaos of everyday life and relive the break at the barbershop 'like it used to be', thanks also to the touch, elegance and attention to detail typical of the workers Italian”.

Eric Malka, who leads strategic brand investments, an angel fund that provides capital and support to early-stage companies, says: “When we discovered Barberino's, it was clear to me that it was perfectly positioned to lead the new wave of luxury barbershops in the United States. The closure of The art of shaving barber spa in the city center was the ideal opportunity for us to enter the American market and raise the standard of grooming experiences in the area.”

The Barberino's barber shop on Madison Avenue will in fact take the place of one of the locations of The art of shaving, which closed its doors in January. Inside the new 70 m2 New York shop with 3 stations, the services, the atmosphere – with the unmissable and unmistakable green of the brand – and Barberino's products will be offered, but with a proposal tailor-made for American guests. To accompany the in-store experience there will also be a website, created specifically for the US public.

The bond between Barberino's and the USA is very deep. It was 1910 when Giovanni Callegari, Michele Callegari's great-grandfather, left Italy for the United States, where he found work as a barber and, thanks to his skill, soon became famous with the name Barberino. It is precisely in homage to the legacy of Giovanni Callegari that the same style, the same quality and the same attention to detail are now proposed again with the Barberino's brand, realizing a dream that unites two countries and two generations.

The new New York salon will be led by an Italian barber, who will also train US professionals, to combine skills and knowledge of customers and offer a complete and unforgettable experience. With the same objective, Barberino's has launched a bilateral apprenticeship project that will create a continuous dialogue between barbers of different nationalities: Italian barbers will in fact be able to gain work and training experience in Manhattan, while American barbers will experience the same opportunity in Italy. Barberino's will support and facilitate the entire process, taking care of the necessary permits and providing accommodation dedicated to this particular cultural and professional exchange.

On the one hand, Barberino's fills a void in the barbering industry in the United States, on the other, Eric Malka's support and strategic guidance lay the foundation for the brand's overseas growth and the rebirth of the US grooming experience.

In parallel with its debut in New York, Barberino's continues to grow in Italy too: from 6 February it will open a new pop-up store in Rome inside the Rinascente on Via del Tritone, with a barber station. The pop-up offers the same grooming services (beard, hair and face) offered in the other Barberino's stores in Italy, as always designed specifically to guarantee the satisfaction of each guest and to enhance time as an element of well-being. In addition to the possibility of treating yourself to a luxury experience thanks to the mastery of the Barbers and the products of Barberino's, it will also be possible to participate in events dedicated to male grooming.