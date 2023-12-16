Miami (AFP)

The American club Inter Miami, which includes Argentine star Lionel Messi, has added the Japanese capital, Tokyo, to its foreign tour, where it will face Japanese champion Vissel Kobe.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Argentine star, will lead his team at the Japan National Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000 fans, on February 7, as part of the foreign tour that also includes matches in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

“Tokyo is an inspiring destination with a passionate football community that we look forward to getting to know,” said Javier Asensi, Chief Business Officer at Inter Miami.

He added, “We are pleased to visit Japan as one of our stops, as we continue to bring joy to our global fan base.”

Vissel Kobe is the former club of Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, a player for Emirates Club, who will be present at the match to watch his former Barcelona teammates, Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who currently play for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Vissel Kobe is a strong club in Asia, coming off a historic season after winning the J-League, so we are happy with this opportunity to strengthen our team in a match like this.”

He added, “We continue to search for the best ways to prepare for 2024, and we feel confident in this match, and this round helps us do that.”

Inter Miami will open its 2024 season by playing a match in El Salvador on January 19, before visiting Saudi Arabia to play two matches against Al-Hilal on the 29th of the same month, then Al-Nasr, led by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, on the first of February, after which the American team moves to Hong Kong on the fourth of the same month. .