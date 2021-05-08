The FC Barcelona player, Sergio Busquets, is progressing “favorably” after having suffered a “facial contusion” as a result of a collision with the Atlético de Madrid player, Stefan Savic, which forced him to leave the match against the mattresses this Saturday when just 27 minutes of play had elapsed.

Midfielder blaugrana tried to get back on the lawn, but the pain prevented him from continuing to play. It’s more, fell in a faint in the center of the field and scared everyone at the Camp Nou. Busquets was transferred to a medical center and the first scans say that he has “a facial contusion with a tear (fissure) of the upper jaw and is progressing favorably.” “Evolution will mark its availability,” reported the Barça.

Busquets had, in the 25th minute, a strong clash with Savic in the dispute for an aerial ball. The two heads collided and quickly Mateu Lahoz called the medical services to attend to the Barça player, lying on the grass. After being reviewed, and after stop the bleeding in his nose, the field returned. But it barely lasted two more minutes. He felt dizzy and was replaced.

After being examined in the locker room, the footballer was transferred to a hospital to undergo different tests that have confirmed that he suffers a facial contusion with a fissured upper jaw. The footballer’s evolution is positive and his availability will depend on how he recovers in the coming days. This Tuesday Barcelona will face Levante. I could play with a mask.

Referee Mateu Lahoz is interested in the state of the FC Barcelona player, Sergio Busquets, shocked after a blow, during the League match that FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid drew goalless at the Camp Nou. Photo: EFE / Enric Fontcuberta

Ronald Koeman, who is not on the bench as he is serving the second penalty game after being sent off against Granada, gave entry to Ilaix Moriba instead of Busquets. Barça lost part of the control of the ball in the moments after the veteran footballer left.

Indisputable is the 32-year-old midfielder, who is performing at a high level this season: he feels comfortable and more liberated with the 1-3-5-2 arrangement, which allows him to have his back well covered with the three center-backs. In LaLiga, he has participated in 33 games, and in 29 he has started.

Busquets was replaced by Moriba, who occupied the right interior and forced De Jong to become a midfielder. Now, Koeman will have to wait to know if he can count on the culé youth squad in the three remaining League games: Levante, Celta de Vigo and Eibar.

