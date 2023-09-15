Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Messi’s son emulates his father and debuts at the Inter Miami academy

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Messi’s son emulates his father and debuts at the Inter Miami academy

Close


Close

Thiago Messi

Thiago Messi

Photo:

Inter Miami Academy

Thiago Messi

Thiago, La Pulga’s eldest son, begins his career in football.

While Lionel Messi He shines, scores goals and is the idol of Argentina and Inter Miami, now his son Thiago He also steals the show by emulating his dad’s skills.

See also  MotoGP | Gardner improves despite the injury: "I'm doing it"

Thiago, scorer

His eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps and debuted in one of the Florida team’s youth teams. The 10-year-old boy, who was already in Barcelona’s minor teams, had his presentation with the Inter jacket and dazzled.

Thiago is a member of the Under-12 team and had his debut in the club’s academy. The eldest of Lionel and Antonella’s children, he debuted in the team with a 2-1 victory against Weston FC, in a friendly duel.

In a video published by the Inter Academy X account, Thiago is seen celebrating one of the goals scored by Inter with his teammates. The boy has his left arm in a cast.

From Inter Miami they announced that during the year 2023 the Under 13, Under 14, Under 15, Under 16 and Under 17 teams of the Inter Miami CF Academy will participate in the MLS NEXT league, while the Under 12 team, in which the franchise announced new footballers, among whom is Thiago Messi, he will do so in the Florida Academy League.

See also  World Cup prognosis: Brazil does better than Argentina

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Messis #son #emulates #father #debuts #Inter #Miami #academy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Reader’s Opinion | My dentist does not accept service voucher customers

Reader's Opinion | My dentist does not accept service voucher customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result