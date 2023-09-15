Messi’s son emulates his father and debuts at the Inter Miami academy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Thiago Messi
Inter Miami Academy
Thiago Messi
Thiago, La Pulga’s eldest son, begins his career in football.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
While Lionel Messi He shines, scores goals and is the idol of Argentina and Inter Miami, now his son Thiago He also steals the show by emulating his dad’s skills.
Thiago, scorer
His eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps and debuted in one of the Florida team’s youth teams. The 10-year-old boy, who was already in Barcelona’s minor teams, had his presentation with the Inter jacket and dazzled.
Thiago is a member of the Under-12 team and had his debut in the club’s academy. The eldest of Lionel and Antonella’s children, he debuted in the team with a 2-1 victory against Weston FC, in a friendly duel.
In a video published by the Inter Academy X account, Thiago is seen celebrating one of the goals scored by Inter with his teammates. The boy has his left arm in a cast.
From Inter Miami they announced that during the year 2023 the Under 13, Under 14, Under 15, Under 16 and Under 17 teams of the Inter Miami CF Academy will participate in the MLS NEXT league, while the Under 12 team, in which the franchise announced new footballers, among whom is Thiago Messi, he will do so in the Florida Academy League.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Messis #son #emulates #father #debuts #Inter #Miami #academy
Leave a Reply