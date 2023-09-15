Messi’s son emulates his father and debuts at the Inter Miami academy

While Lionel Messi He shines, scores goals and is the idol of Argentina and Inter Miami, now his son Thiago He also steals the show by emulating his dad’s skills.

Thiago, scorer

His eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps and debuted in one of the Florida team’s youth teams. The 10-year-old boy, who was already in Barcelona’s minor teams, had his presentation with the Inter jacket and dazzled.

Thiago is a member of the Under-12 team and had his debut in the club’s academy. The eldest of Lionel and Antonella’s children, he debuted in the team with a 2-1 victory against Weston FC, in a friendly duel.

In a video published by the Inter Academy X account, Thiago is seen celebrating one of the goals scored by Inter with his teammates. The boy has his left arm in a cast.

From Inter Miami they announced that during the year 2023 the Under 13, Under 14, Under 15, Under 16 and Under 17 teams of the Inter Miami CF Academy will participate in the MLS NEXT league, while the Under 12 team, in which the franchise announced new footballers, among whom is Thiago Messi, he will do so in the Florida Academy League.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

