Mateo Messi, the star's son Lionel Messi, is already following in his father's footsteps. He also plays soccer and already dazzles with his movements.

In the last few hours on TikTok and X, a video went viral in which Mateo, only 8 years old, does his thing, demonstrating his quality with the ball.

In a video of just over a minute, during the Inter Miami Academy match, Mateo stole the show. He scored three goals, dribbling and great ball control. Mateo appears dressed in white and with the same number as his father on his back.



Mateo defines right-wing crusader first; Then he does a luxury, steps on the ball, turns and finishes. Then he stops the ball with his back and right, he defines the goalkeeper's exit. three great goals. But the video has more images of other plays by the little one.

On December 8, Mateo had already been a trend on the networks for a great goal in the Inter Miami Youth League.

Lionel Messi He already pointed out in different interviews that he tried to instill football in his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, especially since the family moved to the United States.

“The other day they went to play, they had a game. Thiago was coming in and he doesn't even look at you outside. And Mateo comes in and he looks at you, he greets you, he applauds, he makes a play and he looks at you. They are different, but like everyone,” Messi said in an interview.

“Messi's legacy continues,” reads the publication shared by users on X.

MATEO MESSI'S HAT-TRICK 🇦🇷🔥 🔟 The son of the captain of the Argentine National Team stood out in the Inter Miami youth team with three goals. 🎥Inter Miami CF Academy pic.twitter.com/buefHBoZoN — Clarín (@clarincom) December 31, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

