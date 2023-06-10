From suspicious…

You have to have a lot of class and a lot of courage to wear Madrid’s number 9 shirt for 14 years with the soul of 10. In that mismatch nestled a distrust of Benzema that hovered over the Bernabéu for a long time. Some rejected it, others did not give themselves to it. The master of the pause, the imagination and the silky technique, they asked for fierceness. In short, they asked him not to be Benzema. But Karim deciphered football like a wise man, a manuscript and the ball, which is not stupid, he always looked for it. It was the complement that Cristiano needed, to whom with his movements and associations he gave away the goals that he did not score. A very productive society, but with such a leading actor that it was impossible not to feel secondary. Florentino always admired and protected him, but if Karim survived the pressure it was because he had plenty of personality.

… an acclaimed player.

Cristiano’s departure helped him feel more authoritative. And he took on new obligations that challenged his talents. He went from being a younger brother to the father of his young partners. He went from having to defend his game with words to being defended by numbers. He played and scored. He played and made play. Critics deduced that he was “another player.” No sir, he was the same crack as always in a different context and in full maturity. He ended up unleashed, lifting the Champions League of miracles and receiving an indisputable Ballon d’Or that rewarded his achievements, but also loyalty to a singular talent not always understood. This week he said goodbye to us with the usual calm, while the history of Real Madrid welcomed him through the front door.

The best Asensio leaves.

Marco Asensio also leaves without fulfilling, they say, the very high expectations. I believe that the system did not give him shelter and that they did not give him time. An exquisite, powerful player, harmonious in driving, precise in passing and with a neat and deadly punch. A kind of shyness in his game was aggravated by a serious knee injury. The lack of decision to show his full potential generated a prejudice. And the prejudice did not let us see that, this season, his game changed. He stopped being the player who received the ball, he released it, always well, and he ignored it. He connected with the game in a more collaborative way. Touching and accompanying, touching and looking for empty space, touching and looking for position for his lethal shots. It leaves me with the feeling that the club sowed and, when the fruit was ripe (he has entered the prime of his career), he forgot to reap.

Messi, football, life.

Also Messi, who in the imagination of Barcelona was back, is moving away from Catalonia, from Spain, from Europe. Actually, he closed the kiosk in Qatar by lifting a film World Cup. A few months late, he leaves big football with all the right that the 36 years that are coming and an impeccable career give him. Barça promised him glory with risk and Saudi Arabia money without glory. The MSL is the smart choice. They will put a red carpet for him because the mere presence of him will trigger the celebrity of the League. He will enjoy a demanding football, but compatible with life. They will put the next World Cup in the garden of his house, which will help extend the dream of playing it. And he will allow us all to say goodbye to his talent little by little without the jersey (I don’t know anyone who hates Inter Miami) getting in the way. Messi is leaving and whoever celebrates him knows nothing about football. Not of life.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.