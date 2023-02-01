An autographed shirt by the Argentine Leo Messiwhich was given to the actress and TV presenter Mirtha Legranda month and a half after the world title, raised this Tuesday 274 million Colombian pesos (59,000 dollars) at a charity gala in favor of a children’s hospital.

According to what spokespersons for the organizing foundation told EFE, the auction closed at 02:00 (05:00 GMT) in favor of the Norgreen pharmaceutical company, based in the Mar del Plata industrial park, in the province of Buenos Aires. .

The t-shirt auctionwhich began with a base of 12 million Colombian pesos (2,700 dollars), was held at the XXIII FUNDAMI Solidarity Gala Dinner for the benefit of the Victorio Tetamanti Maternal and Child Hospital, in the city of Mar del Plata, some 400 kilometers from the Argentine capital.

The initiative for the auction came from Legrand, 95, honorary godmother of the foundation, who told the media that she received the shirt after talking with Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, an admirer of the Argentine diva.

The auction showed that the Argentines hold the collective joy of having won the Qatar 2022 World Cup on December 18 and the love and admiration they profess for Messi.

Legrand was present at the gala that brought together some 250 people, that they paid between $162 to $270 to attend, according to organizers.

At the traditional charity gala, a signed hat from the collection of singer Abel Pintos was also auctioned for $1,072, and a trip to Europe was raffled off.

What was collected at the gala, $164,726, will go to the rehabilitation of the mothers’ residence and the kinesiology and occupational therapy area of ​​the hospital.

EFE