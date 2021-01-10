Feeling. December 27th, Messi told Évole in the expected (although somewhat incomplete) interview with the Argentine that Koeman had been a “great success”. A wink in a moment of doubt, with the Barça crashing around every corner and two days before drawing ridiculously against the Eibar. “He’s been serious,” insisted the ten, who had rarely spoken in glowing terms of a technician while he was at his command. Koeman and Messi keep their distances but they respect each other as it was possible to verify with a second wink in Los Cármenes. The Dutchman made the gesture of change and he gave the go-ahead. Barça already won 0-4 and only 25 minutes remained. It is not a feat to change Messi in those conditions, but you also have to know how to play the key. TO Setién that couldn’t even cross his mind. Messi had not been replaced for three years for a sporting reason. Was Valverde, with whom he also sewed a good relationship.

Fired. In a week, Messi has shot to the Barça. First, your pass to the ‘new’ De Jong in Huesca. Then his double on the magical night of San Mamés with Pedri. And finally, his connection with Griezmann in Granada. New partners, new Barça. Messi, Besides, had been abandoned in away games throughout 2020. And just when the year was leaving, in Zorrilla’s party, he connected with Pedri and he happily took the plane to Argentina.

Delusions. He Barça it is too lacking and has lost too much ground to announce that it is going to do great things this year. Without Piqué, and with Lenglet and Umtiti far from their moments of splendor, the defense trembles. But Koeman is fitting things. In Dest he has found a powerful side with legs. Not brilliant, but brave. He has recovered the three midfielders and has staggered them. Busquets controls, Pedri makes the gear move and De Jong has been shamelessly pushed into the area by a coach who couldn’t stand that bureaucratic version. De Jong enthused Europe with his football at Ajax and is obliged to justify 86 million.

And the icing. To appear, looks up to Griezmann. Paradoxically, starting from the left, that position to which he had become allergic. Soccer, however, has these things. With three or four patches, a torn rag becomes unbreakable. Especially, if Messi gets back on the rocket and start winning games like the good old days. Days of certain illusion in the Barça.