Lionel Messi turned down an incredibly staggering sum of money from Saudi Arabia in favor of pocketing a slightly less staggering amount in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.
He’ll soon be heading to the city of the sun, already home to some of the highest-paid athletes in the sport.
Here’s how Messi’s salary with Inter Miami compares to his new sporting neighbors.
The details of Messi’s deal with Inter Miami are a bit complex. The Argentine is expected to benefit from deals with Apple and Adidas, which would obviously inflate the search for him significantly.
In terms of base salary, Messi will be paid $54 million per season a significant drop from the €400m he could have pocketed had he accepted Al Hilal’s offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer
NBA superstar Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with the Miami Heat in 2021, his salary increasing with each passing season.
Butler will take home just over $45 million in 2023/24, Messi’s first year in Major League Soccer, before that number jumped to $49 million Next year.
The final year of Jimmy Buckets’ contract, a player option for the 2025/26 season, would be worth $52.4 million marginally below Messi’s annual salary, if he decides to take it.
On Messi’s salary, Butler’s Miami teammate Kyle Lowry admitted: “Man, he’s getting a lot of money. It’s going to be amazing.”
Tyreek Hill became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when he signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins following his trade with the franchise in March 2022.
they are owed $26.1 million in 2023, which is less than half of what Messi will take home in his first year in Miami.
The most valuable year of Hill’s current contract is his last, which is worth $43.9 million .
As MLB World Series MVP, Jorge Soler signed with the Miami Marlins in March 2022 on a three-year, $36 million contract.
Soler earned a base salary of 12 millions dollars during his disappointing first year in Miami and refused to opt out of his second season, in which his salary will increase to 15 million dollars .
