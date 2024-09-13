The Argentine Lionel Messi is available to play on Saturday with el Inter Miami after two months without playing due to an injury to his right ankle in the final of the Copa America against Colombia.

“Yes, he is fine. He trained (on Thursday), he is in the plans for the match. After training we will think about the strategy for him, but he is available,” said the coach, Gerardo Martinowho also did not confirm it in the headline.

The AFP agency warns that “Inter Miami, leader of the Eastern Conference and the general classification of the MLS, receives on Saturday the “Philadelphia Union”.

And he adds: “Messi injured his right ankle during the Copa America final on July 14, when he assisted Argentina to beat Colombia 1-0 and achieve the continental championship again.”

Messi has missed eight MLS games with his club and two World Cup qualifying matches this month with the Albiceleste.

“Bringing back the best player in the world for our team, which was already on a good run, makes us all very happy,” Martino said.

