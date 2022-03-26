On date 17 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the second to last, Argentina and Venezuela met in La Bombonera only to meet the fixture, since the Albiceleste team has qualified and the Vinotinto has no chance of accessing the great World Cup event.
Lionel Scaloni’s team had no trouble beating Pekerman’s team: it was 3-0, with goals from Nico González, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi, captain and benchmark for the national team, who, in addition to leading the team on the pitch, he voiced out of her with an unexpected phrase.
“I’ve been happy here for a long time, since before winning the Cup, which is a wonderful group. People love me very much and I am grateful for what I live here. After winning the Cup everything helped make it more beautiful and easier. It was the farewell with this game against Venezuela and we’re leaving in a nice way”, began Leo after the game, with a smile from ear to ear.
However, he surprised locals and strangers alike with the phrase that followed: “They had closed well, we couldn’t find the spaces. But after the first goal the game opened up and then more goals came. Ecuador remains, last match of the Qualifiers…”, and when asked on the field of play: After the World Cup?, The 10 shot: “After the World Cup I’m going to rethink a lot of things.” very hard…
