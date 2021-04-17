The black days of Barça they are already history. Beaten in Turin, Rome, Liverpool, the end of Cup on Seville against him Valencia and the 2-8 of Lisbon, Koeman has unearthed a team that was in the scrapyard and allowed Messi, after a festival of horns, lift his title number 35 with the jersey of the Barça. A deserved photo, because whatever decision you make, Messi it deserved to be accompanied by an image raising a title, winner. He already has it. Now it’s up to you to decide, but it’s easy to guess that your renewal options have grown like wildfire, and that in no elite football environment will you be more comfortable than in the Barça.

But the true winner of the Cup He is that man who is made of ice and fire. That one day he talks about football and another about VAR. That publicly criticizes his players for the lack of aim but at the same time protects them. Who met, hand in hand, with Piqué, Jordi Alba and Busquets when it came to the end of August to find out why the wardrobe had fallen into misrule, internal mafias and disinterest. That he put the washing machine to clean dirty clothes and brought the culture of effort back to the house. And who did not kneel before Messi. “It works to me because it wins parties”, it was limited to say. With KoemanMessi has remained untouchable, but hierarchies have been respected again. And it has been healthy. The hug of Pique with Koeman, very similar to the day of the comeback against him Seville, symbolizes the triumph of this hero of Barcelona who, in addition, was tactically exhibited in the final. Not only did he have better players, he also endured the gatherings that pressured him to undo the defense of three centrals. And the Barça swept the Athletic, who was mortally wounded after the defeat against Real and did not have the arguments to overcome the situation. For him Athletic, the final was an ordeal.

Accompanied by Muniain, a man like his club, Messi picked up the Cup While Pique uncorked cava. “United, the fight continues”, showed a banner at the end of the game players of all fur. The old rockers like Messi, Piqué and Busquets, that reach the Olympus of Gainza with seven titles; the two investments from two seasons ago, Griezmann Y De Jong, who win their first title. And, above all, that generation that Pedri leads and of which they are part Araújo, Mingueza, Dest and Ilaix. The Barça he’s back. And Messi is still there.