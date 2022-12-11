Touch without ball – where is the ball?!

I feel clueless, desolate, Granjuán: it’s Sunday and there’s no football. A few years ago, a Peronist politician, excuse me, frightened by the possibility that the noble Argentine people would elect a certain Fernando De la Rúa, asked him if “they could imagine something more boring than a Sunday without football and with De la Rúa president” . It happened, it was not easy, it ended very badly; Luckily the Peronists are there to put fun in what doesn’t need it.

In any case, for anyone who is not English, Sunday has always been synonymous with football and today, in the middle of the World Cup, it is Sunday and there is none. First I was surprised; then I said to myself, I’m stupid – it’s something I say a lot lately. She had fallen into the identity trap. The identity, banner and banner of these times, often consists of believing that the world revolves around one’s own ideas. But, despite what we may think when we get distracted, Sunday is not Sunday everywhere. In a Muslim kingdom like Qatar there is no god who rests on Sundays but rather faithful who pray more on Fridays, so their weekend starts then and today, in principle, is a weekday like so many. It would seem that in this, too, they decided to follow their identity – and nothing to object to.

(The spoilers of identity sometimes crown Wuthering Peaks. Three days ago the Washington Postwhich used to be a serious newspaper when I wasn’t around the Bezoses with who knows who, published an article in which A black academic from Texas accuses Argentina of discrimination against blacks because there are none in her team. In truth: for various reasons, Argentina –like Mexico– has few Afro citizens. There is no, what can you do? And the criteria for taking people to the national team used to be that they played football. The text is full of errors. But what impressed me is that both the Washington What The nation –other than that– report that this alleged discrimination occurs in a country where the 2010 census “shows that the black population was 149,493 people, which corresponds to one percent of the country”. That year, according to that census, the Argentine population included 40,117,096 souls and/or people. Then, Washington Post, The nation, etc: what is one percent of 40,117,096? Do you get a calculator? Your phone does not have? Do you need a little help?)

But hey, they are details. What really infuriates me is the inefficiency of the Buddha Fa. What they have done, Granjuán, has no name. Or perhaps a very sad one: nonsense. Tell me what it cost them last night to order that Brazilian referee, who seemed very orderly, to take as many penalties as necessary for England to shut out France. Well, they didn’t do it or they did it wrong. How can it be that, after all the work they took to put together the championship to their liking, they have missed the game of the century –another one–, the one that would have exacerbated the attention of the globe, the one that would have crowned the man’s career? What more money has made you earn in recent decades?

Yes, of course, I’m talking about the Great Captain. Can you imagine what that Argentina-England final would have been like? Beyond the jingoistic nonsense, which would have sprouted like fire from Vesuvius, the roar and forge of the legend could already be heard: Messi, to complete his, only needs to win the World Cup that Maradona did win. But in his World Cup, Maradona did the unforgettable thing precisely against the English, and that shields his myth: difficult to defeat him. The only way was that they just wasted: for Messi to win the final against England. Now, with a lot of luck and a favorable wind, he will win a final against France or Morocco, and draw if anything with his shadow.

In any case, there are few of us left. The happy few –we few, we happy few, we band of enemies…– are half and half: half planned, half not. Croatia was unpredictable due to the laziness of the forecasters: she is runner-up in the world. But Morocco did not present any symptoms. And no one imagined that she would have to play the semifinal with France, a country where millions of her subjects have had a hard time for decades. It is a high-risk game, but not in Doha but in both a Gallic suburb where the result – due to celebration or spite – can burst into flames.

And, finally, ours: if the “logic” is given – what the hell is the logic? – and Argentina leaves Croatia behind, Messi will be able, as so many of us wanted, to play his last real game next Sunday. Afterwards he will have nothing left to achieve, little to do: it will be hard to see how he faces some years that, in any hypothesis –Miami, Paris, Casteldefells, Rosario–, will be so much less intense. It is, if I am not mistaken, what some call old age – except that, in general, it comes later. But neither you nor I know anything about that, Granjuán: young as we are, we can only imagine it.

And, of course, we don’t have much desire either.

Hugs,

Juan Villoro will respond to Caparrós this Monday, December 12