Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network revealed that Juan Laporta, the new president of Barcelona, ​​apparently “drafted” a new 3-year contract for the Argentine star Lionel Messi, with the primary goal of reducing his salary by the end of his current contract next June.

The network said that talks about Messi’s future in “Barca” began to become clear, a few weeks before the end of his contract with the Catalan club.

The French network quoted the American “ESPN” network that Laporta had put the final touches to the new contract, which will soon be presented to Messi, and its duration is 3 years, and will end in June 2024, that is, when the “flea” will celebrate his 37th birthday.

The “ESPN” network said that this action by Laporta is merely a “maneuver” to reduce Messi’s large salary, which, according to the information available to the network, reaches 50 million euros for one year, which means that any new, relatively long-term agreement contract is possible. That Laporta proposes to Messi to agree to a significant pay cut, but the network has not specifically mentioned the value of Laporta’s three-year offer to Messi, and the value of each year in the contract. The network indicated that Messi is not in a position of weakness. Rather, he continues to play and shine and lead the team to victories. He scored 33 goals in the various competitions he fought with the team, and scored 14 goals in 41 matches he played with the “Blaugrana” shirt this season.

In a related context, the American network said: Jorge Messi, the father of the Argentine star and his agent, has been in Barcelona for a week, which means that negotiations for a possible contract renewal have already begun within the narrow circles of the Catalan club, waiting for what the player who won the Golden Ball 6 will decide. Many times, in front of him the “La Liga” championship is still within reach, and the “La Liga” championship may be the 11th that Messi gets with Barcelona, ​​a few weeks after winning the King’s Cup, which may give the “flea” greater freedom and flexibility, when Make his final decision.