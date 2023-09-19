After the defeat against Atlanta United, andthe coach of the Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino, confirmed that Lionel Messi was out due to muscle fatigue and stressed that his priority is to prepare for the final of the US Open Cup at the end of the month.

Messi “has muscle fatigue and it was very imprudent to bring him to play this game,” said ‘Tata’ after the 5-2 win suffered on United’s field, which complicates Inter’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs of the North American league. (MLS).

The Argentine star, 36, had stayed on the bench on Tuesday in Argentina’s victory over Bolivia in the South American World Cup qualifiers in La Paz and this weekend he remained in Miami like the Spaniard. Jordi Alba, who suffers from similar physical problems. The decision for them not to travel “was made two days before (…) We ran the risk of having worse consequences if they came to play this match,” Martino said about the former Barcelona fans.

In the middle of that path, on September 27, Inter have the possibility of winning their second title of the year, after the Leagues Cup in August, if they defeat the Houston Dynamo in the final of the US Open Cup, a minor American soccer tournament.

“The final is a single match. It is very tempting to go for a title,” acknowledged Martino, recalling that both he and Messi joined Inter when it occupied the last overall place in the MLS. “We started the race very far back, we are not going to abandon it but our sights are set on 27th,” he stressed. “Even if we win everything, we are not sure of being able to enter” the playoffs.

