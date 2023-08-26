Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

The New York Red Bulls will host their rival, Inter Miami, in the American League, at the dawn of “Sunday”, after they had previously defeated them in the first leg, but the current situation is completely different, after the “legendary” Lionel Messi joined the ranks of “Inter”, not only in terms of level. The technical or the results. Rather, Messi’s name and news dominated the newspapers’ follow-up to the pre-match atmosphere, to the point where news of the rest of the matches were hidden, and Messi topped the website and cover of the “New York Post”, which carried a huge picture of the “flea” titled “Mad Messi”!

And through several news stories that grabbed the spotlight on the famous newspaper’s website, the “New York Post” said that the “obsession” with Messi hit the city of New Jersey, after the “Inter” bus went to the hotel to find dozens of fans had lined up in the street, waiting to see Messi, despite their uncertainty that he was inside. The bus.

The crowd continued to chant the name “Leo”, amid tight police security, as the “Red Bulls” administration confirmed that the security personnel had increased by 25% before that upcoming confrontation, according to the statements of one of his officials, in which he said that the fans love to jump on the field and approach the stadium. Messi sometimes, and he added that they will try to mitigate that, by adding a lot of people around the stadium, to keep everyone safe.

Despite the possibility of Messi resting and not playing that match, the prices of the team’s match against the Red Bulls jumped insanely, in anticipation of the possibility of his participation and seeing him inside the stadium, to the extent that some of them exceeded 3000 dollars, while the value of the cheapest tickets amounted to 363 dollars, according to the data and statements issued. The price of a ticket for Messi’s first match in the American League is the highest ever, and the most important since 2009, as the average ticket value doubled, jumping from 46 to 496 dollars, which is equivalent to an increase of more than 10 times the previous prices!

As for the technical side, and despite Coach Martino hinting at the possibility of Leo’s absence, the New York Post published a report about the opposing team’s plan to stop and “contain” Messi, and the Red Bulls coach did not resort to traditional statements related to confronting a team without a player, as he said We must prepare well, in order to be able to stop the “best player in the world.” The plan may change slightly if he is not in the starting lineup, but facing an “exceptional player” like Messi requires a lot, because what he has done so far seems “amazing” and unbelievable!