Psg, or the art of ruining the party alone. It was the last game of the season, against a modest Clermont, but the Qatari emir’s club still managed to put the evening out of tune, losing 3-2 in front of his fans who booed Leo Messi, last time as a Parisian. The Argentine leaves Ligue 1 without being able to lead PSG to triumph in the Champions League. However, a billionaire’s contract in Saudi Arabia awaits him, unless he really manages to return to Barcelona.

Applause

—

In the meantime, Messi, leader of the table of assists (16), leaves between whistles and with a defeat that he could have avoided in the 9th minute of the second half, but his left foot went high, like the free-kick at the end, corner from the good Diaw. But by now the damage was done, even if PSG took the lead with Ramos (16′), also at his farewell, who greeted the stadium instead to the applause of the ultras who chanted only chants in support of Sergio Rico. the goalkeeper hospitalized in serious condition in Spain after a fall from his horse. The encore bears the signature of Mbappé, from a penalty (19 ‘) to become top scorer for the fifth consecutive time, like only Papin, Lewandowski and indeed Messi in the past. Then Clermont’s comeback started: with Gastien, taking advantage of a mess between Verratti and Donnarumma (24′); with Zeffane, good at exploiting a ball only fouled by Gigio (46’); and then in the 18th minute, with Kyei who had also missed a penalty.