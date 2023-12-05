On his Instagram account, Antonela Roccuzzo showed the intimacy of Lionel Messi’s training in a Miami gym. With a strenuous physical routine that will serve him well during this time when he was released from commitments with Inter Miami and the Argentine national team.

‘La Pulga’ decided to attend an indoor practice with his wife where he tested his resistance and strength in an exercise called pull-ups.

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or. Photo: Mohammed Badra. Efe

With Antonela as witness of his great effort to meet the goal proposed by his training staff, Messi attached some weighted discs to his waist and with his arms outstretched, he surpassed the bar with a part of his body to complete this calisthenics exercise that seeks to strengthen the area. dorsal, biceps and triceps.

Along with him, the professor called Bret Contreras He supervised the exercise with words of encouragement and counted the number of times he surpassed the bar. “Six, seven…”, was heard in Antonela’s video when confirming that she was in the sixth and seventh repetition of the pull-ups.

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi trains in his gym in Miami. Messi trains in his Miami gym Photo: Instagram: Antonela Rouzzo.

Without official activity with Inter Miami until next year, the team led by Gerardo Martino is preparing for what will be the new season of 2024. With Messi, who at 36 years old, continues to push himself at the highest level, the American club will aim to surround him in such a way that the collective level is the same for a team that fights the first positions of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

For her part, Antonela, who is used to uploading her exercise routines with her friends like Elena Galera, among others, also decided to upload an image where you can see a bar supported by two columns.

“And so Monday begins,” added the Rosario, who chose the emoji of an arm straining and a fire to detail what a routine was like that included Leo Messi as special guest.

