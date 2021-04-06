Barcelona achieved an in-extremis victory last night against Valladolid that brings them closer to their LaLiga goal. Three points that cost against the pucelanos. Messi, as almost always, was one of the protagonists, although he was not the author of the only goal in the match, but Dembélé. However, eThe Argentine star gave a speech to his teammates in the dressing room tunnel before starting the second half of the game. Some very emotional words those of the captain culé.

“Go ahead, go ahead, we have to put one more gear in. Without going crazy, but we have to put more pace. If we don’t, it will get complicated. Let’s go for it. a goal”, captured the cameras of Movistar. The footballer was spinning non-stop, a gesture that indicates the nervousness he had at that moment, while they listened Busquets, Lenglet, Dest, Mingueza and other members of the squad. Koeman, in the background of the image, is also present in the sequence.