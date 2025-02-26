Inter Miami solved this Tuesday, with a goal by Lionel Messi, the return of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup by defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-1, to overcome it with a global 4-1 and cited in the eighths of Final of the tournament with the Cavalier FC of Jamaica.

Messi had already scored a splendid goal in the first leg and Diana made a little fantastic in the 19th minute. His compatriot Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez scored just before the break. Memo Rodríguez sealed the goal of honor for visitors already in the second half.

Author of the third

Luis Suarez signed up for the scoring party

Faced with the cold end in which the first leg in Kansas City was played with very hard temperatures around -15 degrees Celsius, the return in Florida was played in much more peaceful conditions around 20 degrees.

Inter Miami, which on Saturday started its season at the MLS with a 2-2-house draw against New York City, seeks this year to improve its participation in the Confafaf Champions Cup, a tournament in which in 2024 it fell into the quarterfinals Finally in front of Monterrey.

Although Sporting Kansas City began tonight with some courage, the team trains Javier Mascherano soon took control of the game. Messi, little by little, knew how to find spaces between lines to launch passes to his teammates and give fluency to the attack of his team.

The goal came from one of those services. The Argentine star drew a pass to the hole for Luis Suárez, who after winning the background had the necessary patience to stop and look for a partner. There appeared Messi, who controlled the center of Suárez in the front and sealed the goal with a perfect and forceful shot with the left.

Rosa’s team took a remarkable step back with 1-0 and Sporting Kansas City, after the Ecuador of the first part, enjoyed its best moments with some very clear occasions such as a shot within the LETA Joveljic area that the Uruguayan Maxi Falcón saved almost on the goal line. The Serbian striker came to score in 40, but his goal was canceled by a really adjusted offside.

Jordi Alba does not understand Leonardo Fernandez / AFP

It was not a especially brilliant first part of Inter Miami, but on the edge of the intermediate it showed forcefulness in the decisive meters with two new goals.

First it was Allende in 46 who made a good combination for the left wing between Messi and Jordi Alba. Only two minutes later, Suárez took oil from a terrible defensive error of Sporting Kansas City and placed the 3-0.

In the resumption, Inter Miami liked, which handled the game at will and that had numerous occasions to make the win between the win. Maybe if he did not, it was because he had no urgency on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas City cut the disadvantage in 63 thanks to Rodríguez, who had just entered as a replacement and benefited from his distant shot bounced in Falcón and confused Oscar Ustari. Five minutes later, Mascherano withdrew Messi and Inter Miami certified his pass to eighths.