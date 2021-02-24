Lionel messi starred in a particular situation after the match between Barcelona Y Elche of this Wednesday, in which the Catalans won by a categorical 3-0 at home. Leo scored a double to Edgar Badía, the visitor’s goalkeeper, who suffered during the 90 ‘. The curious thing is that the person in charge of defending the three sticks of the former team of Jorge Almiron, after the meeting, He asked the Rosario for the shirt and he gave him a pleasant surprise …

Messi also wanted Badía’s diver, who did not think that Leo was going to have that gesture, but quickly exchanged it and then greeted each other with good vibes. At the funny moment, the Argentine star reacted with laughter, as he retired to the locker room. From being his executioner on the court, to having the diver in his collection, Lionel once again demonstrated his humility on and off the field of play.

Thanks to his two goals, the 33-year-old forward surpassed the mark of Luis Suárez -he reached 18 screams- in the scorers table of The league and is in the race to become the Pichichi of the Spanish championship, although the Uruguayan of the Atletico Madrid has one less game.