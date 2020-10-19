Despite the fact that, as in the game against him Seville, Messi pressed in the last minutes and could even get the tie in a shot with the outer instep with a lot of idea that he did not find the goal of Soria, the Argentine ran out of gasoline at the Coliseum. Active in the first part, where he started from the right, he was seen with an interesting point of activity and he even finished off the stick, in the second he was hardly seen. A data says it all Messi’s game. It gave 30 good passes. Pedri, who played half an hour less than him, came up to 29, an example of much greater participation in the game.

He debate about gasoline and Messi’s rotations it’s been a long time open, although the same Koeman seemed to want avoid it and close it last Friday. “If he does not play, he is more tired. If there is no medical issue, can play four games this week. “But it is evidence that, at 33, playing three full games a week is a excessive load. Especially if there is a transoceanic trip. After two victories with Argentina, it seemed like a good opportunity to try with Messi from the bench. Many seem to have forgotten that the Argentine is also the best active substitute of the league. He has marked 24 goals appearing in the second parts of the matches. Single Salinas (28) and De Paula (27) have made plus. Not taking advantage of that ace up his sleeve (having a player who can win games in half an hour and, incidentally, can rest) is not too understandable.

For endure 90 minutes in matches every three days, Messi must being absent for many minutes of the game activity. Maintaining that obsession only seems justifiable if the Argentine wins games. But, of their 31 official goals the last season, Messi only scored seven away from home and only three had a real impact in the result. The screening is also extended to home games.

It can be said that the messi party almost over in Getafe when Nyom, maliciously, he dropped her arm over her mouth. The Argentine did not score a foul and then moved away from the hot zones of the game. And so faded to the end. Even so, he threw the foul that Piqué nodded to the clouds and almost scored in the last minute. Means that nobody is like him yet in decisive actions. Another issue is whether the choice of the moments and the accumulation of the minutes is correct. For now, it is obvious that he wants to be in the field.