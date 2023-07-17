The wait is over, and this Sunday the presentation of the player Lionel Messi with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer was made official.
The club’s president, former footballer David Beckham, appeared to welcome everyone present, saying ‘welcome to the family’. At that time, the first to toast the field was the Spanish player Sergio Busquets, who will also play for the club.
The moment to welcome Lio Messi did not take long, and with fireworks the fans surrendered to the Argentine star.
“I want to thank all the people of Miami for this love that they have shown me since I arrived. I am very excited to be here. They make me feel at home. For us it was spectacular from the moment we arrived. I really want to start training and competing. I want to win and help the club to continue growing. I hope that during all this time they will continue to accompany us. I have no doubts that we will do our best to be up to the task. I also want to thank all my colleagues for the welcome they gave me. I have no doubts that we are going to have a great time ”, were his first words.
Although the situation will not be easy for the Argentine player, since he will have to do a lot to get the Inter team out of the bottom, who is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 18 points. Now, it is expected that his debut will be next Friday against Cruz Azul in the game of the League Cup.
