The father of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi Jorge met with the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

After the conversation, he said Tyc sportsthat the footballer will leave the club.

“My son will not stay at Barcelona,” he summed up.

After a crushing defeat to Germany’s Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, rumors emerged that Messi no longer saw prospects at the club and wanted to leave.

Messi refused to train with Barcelona and did not show up for the mandatory coronavirus testing before the training camp.

The day before it was reported that Messi had agreed on the terms of a personal contract with Manchester City.