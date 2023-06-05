Jorge Messi, Leo Messi’s father and agent, has opened the door for the Argentine player’s return to FC Barcelona after a meeting with Barça president Joan Laporta. “There is nothing concrete,” said Jorge Messi. “[Leo] I would love for him to come back” to Barça. “We’ll see. It is an option. We have to talk about a lot of things, ”he continued when asked by journalists as he left Laporta’s home.

Messi has been separated from Paris Saint Germain and has an offer of around 400 million from a Saudi Arabian club and a second from Inter Miami, which competes in the MLS. The desire of the footballer and his family, however, is to return to Barcelona after two years ago he had to leave the Camp Nou by force due to Barça’s critical financial situation.

The Barca club’s numbers continue to be dismal and their feasibility plan to redirect the situation is pending review and acceptance by the League. The wage bill is a difficult obstacle to overcome in the short term and complicates Barça’s intentions with Messi. The player, in any case, has already responded through his father to the request made from Barça and who insisted that Messi had to express his intention to return to the Camp Nou,

Xavi is the main person interested in getting Messi back because he understands that his team would make a leap in quality that would also allow them to compete in Europe after winning the League and the Super Cup.

