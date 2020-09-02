Legendary footballer Leonel Messi’s father George arrived in Spain early Wednesday and is expected to meet his Barcelona club officials to discuss his son’s future. George Messi is also an agent for Leonel Messi. He arrived in Barcelona from Argentina.

Messi’s father is expected to meet with Barcelona club president Josep Bartomew and other team officials but it is unclear when the meeting will take place. In response to questions at the airport, George Messi said, “I don’t know anything yet.”

Messi told Barcelona last week that he wanted to leave the club. He had resorted to his contract rule according to which he could leave the club at the end of the season without paying any money, but Barcelona claimed that the limit of this rule was over in June and that he would be allowed to retain his current position by June 2021. The contract will have to be completed or paid 70 million euros (83.7 billion dollars) before leaving the club.

Barcelona are saying that it will not assist Messi to leave the club and will only negotiate on extending the contract. The club has offered the Argentine star footballer a two-year contract extension so that he will stay with the team for the 2022-23 season.