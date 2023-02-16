Messi’s father, forceful about possible return to Barcelona

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jorge Messi gave statements about the possibility.
The father of Leo Messi sees the return of the Argentine star to Barcelona complicated “because the conditions are not right” for his signing to take place.
“I don’t think so. The conditions are not right,” Jorge Messi told reporters at the Barcelona airport, when asked if there are possibilities for the Argentine to return.
Current contract
Messi’s father recalled that “he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain” and stated that he has not spoken with the president of Barça, Joan Laportaon the matter.
Asked if he would like Messi to end his career dressed as a Barça player,
Jorge Messi limited himself to remembering that “life takes so many turns”.
Leo Messi, who left Barcelona on the way to psg in the summer of 2021, his contract with the French club ends next June.
AFP
