Friday, February 17, 2023
Messi’s father, forceful about possible return to Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in Sports
Messi’s father, forceful about possible return to Barcelona


Lionel Messi exhibits Barcelona vs. Madrid

Jorge Messi gave statements about the possibility.

The father of Leo Messi sees the return of the Argentine star to Barcelona complicated “because the conditions are not right” for his signing to take place.

“I don’t think so. The conditions are not right,” Jorge Messi told reporters at the Barcelona airport, when asked if there are possibilities for the Argentine to return.

Current contract

Lionel Messi, announcing the departure of Barcelona.

Messi’s father recalled that “he has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain” and stated that he has not spoken with the president of Barça, Joan Laportaon the matter.

Asked if he would like Messi to end his career dressed as a Barça player,
Jorge Messi limited himself to remembering that “life takes so many turns”.

Leo Messi, who left Barcelona on the way to psg in the summer of 2021, his contract with the French club ends next June.

AFP

More sports news

