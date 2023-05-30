Jorge Messi, the father of a football player who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has agreed to a contract from the club from Riyadh, Al-Hilal, who offered his son € 1.2 billion, the portal reported on May 29 Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the 35-year-old Argentine is leaning towards choosing a club from Saudi Arabia. The team from Riyadh offered Messi a two-year contract and the striker’s father accepted him. Messi, on the other hand, is waiting for Barcelona to also make him a lucrative offer.Sport Express“.

However, according to Foot Mercato, Messi is beginning to lean toward Saudi Arabia, and Al-Hilal’s contract is double the amount of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with An-Nasr Football Club.

Messi made another gesture of dominance on May 27, when he set the record for most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, beating Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi scored a goal in the match of the 37th round of the championship of France against Strasbourg, earning 496 goals scored in 577 games.

On May 8, Messi received the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards for Sportsman of the Year. In turn, the Argentina national team was recognized as the team of the year. Messi became the first athlete in Laureus history to win Sportsman of the Year and Team of the Year awards in the same year.