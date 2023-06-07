The novel of where Lionel Messi will play next season is over. Multiple reports suggest that the Argentine star will sign with Inter Miami of the MLS and with that, he ends his time in European soccer.
This is a giant step for the American league that came together to achieve this move. Thanks to the arrival of Lio, football from the country of stars and stripes will meet all the spotlights towards the 2026 World Cup and the start of the tournament in conjunction with Liga MX, the Leagues Cup.
Therefore, the United States is not the only one that will benefit. A Mexican team, specifically Cruz Azul, will be the one that has the honor of being the club against which Messi will debut at the start of this new challenge in his career.
When could Messi debut with Inter Miami and against whom?
Everything indicates that Lionel would debut with the pink shirt against the Cruz Azul Machine. The date will be July 21, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. The stadium will be the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
How can I get tickets?
In addition to the official Leagues Cup site, there are several websites that are selling tickets. Seatgeek, SubHub among others are some of the platforms where you can search.
How much does the ticket cost for Messi’s debut with Inter Miami?
The cheapest ticket, according to Seatgeek, is at 341 dollars, which is almost close to six thousand Mexican pesos. Meanwhile, the one with the highest cost is around 8,800 dollars, which means that you would have to pay a little more than 152,000 Mexican pesos.
Where will the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match be broadcast?
In case it is impossible for you to buy or get a ticket, it is best to look for the game on television. The great advantage is that you can purchase the MLS Pass on Apple TV, streaming that will have the rights to the Leagues Cup. Also, for the United States you can watch it on the UniMás channel.
