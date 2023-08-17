Lionel Messi scored his ninth goal in six games with Inter Miami on Wednesday. Hand in hand with him, the team has qualified for the final of the Leagues Cup, the cup tournament between clubs from the United States and Mexico. The signing of the Argentine star triggered optimism about MGO Global, the firm that markets non-sports clothing under the Messi brand. The company, however, has sunk on the stock market this week after doubling the losses in the second quarter. Sales of Messi’s clothing have more than doubled, but they don’t even cover payments to the footballer for using his name.

MGO Global had a rocky IPO earlier in the year. With Messi crowned world champion with Argentina, selling clothes with his brand seemed like a good deal. Reading the brochure, however, showed a company with poor sales, huge losses, negative equity and a viability in question.

After the initial promotion with the claim of Messi, the price of MGO Global was deflating. When it was close to lows, what seemed like a lucky break came for the American firm based in Fort Lauderdale (Florida). The local team, Inter Miami, signed Messi, unleashing the euphoria of the fans. MGO Global’s share price shot up more than 100% on the news.

Since his signing, Messi has dazzled in his matches against other MLS teams, a low-level soccer league. He scored a brace in his debut and since then has scored in every game he has played. Inter Miami, bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, has been winning match after match and will play the Leagues Cup final against Nashville this Saturday.

But Messi’s success has hardly benefited MGO Global. Sales of Inter Miami shirts have skyrocketed, but what MGO sells is non-sportswear, Messi-style fashion, which apparently doesn’t quite catch on. Sales of the Messi Store increased by 134% in the second quarter, but from a very low figure, so they reached only 226,245 dollars (about 208,000 euros at current exchange rates). Taking into account that the minimum guaranteed fee for the quarter to be paid to Messi has been $320,000, the business is ruinous.

Messi gave up his name and image in exchange for an agreement for which he will charge a royalty of 12% of the clothing sales of its brand that MGO invoices, but a minimum of four million euros is guaranteed for a contract that lasts three years and is not subject to automatic renewal. The contract expires at the end of 2024 and MGO Global has so far paid two million euros, half of the planned total.

Apart from the Messi Store, MGO Global has incorporated a new line of business with the sale of flagpoles. That segment has driven sales for the quarter nearly 20-fold to $1.95 million, but the antler business is also a loss-maker. The company as a whole had red numbers of 1.3 million in the quarter and 2.5 million in the semester, approximately double that of a year earlier, according to figures reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). And the company warns that it will continue in red numbers.

After the publication of the results, the shares of MGO Global collapsed on the stock market by 48% in a single session last Tuesday, up to 1.16 dollars, and have continued to fall. They are already trading below the level they were before Messi’s signing. Even so, the company founded by Maximiliano Ojeda (executive president) and Virginia Ginny Hilfiger, (design director and little sister of Tommy Hilfiger) has a value of about 15 million dollars on the stock market.

