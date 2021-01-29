Lionel Messi’s Barcelona will play against Granada in the quarterfinals of the Spanish King’s Cup, as determined by the draw carried out this Friday at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The game will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de los Cármenes, in Granada, in a series of quarter-finals that will be defined as a single match, changing that situation in the semifinals that will be roundtrip, between February 9-10 and March 2-3.

The other three games of the quarterfinals, to be played between February 2 and 4, will be: Betis-Athletic de Bilbao, Levante-Villarreal and Sevilla-Almería, the only second division team that remains in the tournament .

The Catalan team is emerging as the great favorite for the title, especially after the eliminations that Real Madrid suffered in the 16th final against the modest third-division Alcoyano, and Atlético de Madrid, led by Argentine Diego Simeone, eliminated by Cornellá, also in the third category, in the second round.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be played on April 3 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, because it cannot be held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the definition of this edition will be on the same stage on April 17. It could be that Bilbao is a finalist again, which would generate an unusual event, since it should play two finals followed by the same tournament in just two weeks.

The Copa del Rey has Barcelona as the top winner with 30 trophies, while Athletic de Bilbao won 23 and occupies second place.