the argentinian team He will play his last preparation match on Wednesday against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi five days before the World Cup with a team led by Lionel Messi, but “without taking risks”, according to DT Lionel Scaloni.

“How the players arrive (physically) is a matter of concern, we will decide in training, but I want a team with physical guarantees, the idea is not to take any risk,” said the coach at a press conference.

La Albiceleste seeks its third world crown after its victories in Argentina-1978 and Mexico-1986. Her disembarkation in Abu Dhabi with the 26 chosen ones aroused strong interest.

At the first open-door training he was followed by around 15,000 spectators. Regarding how he will line up the team in this last game before the World Cup, Scaloni said that he will be “thinking more about the future, about the game we will have in a week.”

On Tuesday the 22nd, Argentina will debut in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland. “We know Arabia, we have seen it in the friendly they played against Panama. It is a good team, very gifted, with fast players. It is very similar to the Emirates,” he concluded.

The coach stressed that “the first game of the World Cup is always difficult and, then, it has a particular seasoning, but in a World Cup all the rivals are difficult.”

For this last trial, the main novelty that occurred in recent days was the confirmation of Paulo Dybala (Rome, Italy), recovered in time from an injury that kept him without playing for five weeks. Dybala was in good shape in the minutes that he had in action on Sunday for the Italian ‘calcio’. In return, Scaloni had to do without Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal, Spain), the victim of an injury for which he had to undergo surgery, and for which he was left out of a formation that had him among its starters. “We have played without Lo Celso (but) at the football level we don’t have someone like him. He is left-handed and he covered that sector of the field well for us,” said the DT.

Final details for the debut

In this context, the coach could try variants in this last friendly and, above all, test who could be the natural replacement for Lo Celso, a function for which Enzo Fernández, with excellent performances in the Portuguese Benfica, and Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez appear (Seville), with more experience at the international level.

From the local side, the Emirates coach is Argentine Rodolfo ‘Vasco’ Arruabarrena. “For my national team, an experience like this is important, because we have many young players who need filming. We need to rub against strong national teams. Playing with Argentina is a nice opportunity,” Arruabarrena told the ESPN channel.

Programming

The match between Argentian and the Emirati team will be played this Wednesday from 10:30 am at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Argentine channel TyC Sports announces transmission, although it does not specify if the signal will be international.

These are the possible lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez – Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico – Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Alejandro Gómez or Enzo Fernández – Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

United Arab Emirates: Khalid Eisa – Walid Abbas, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohamed Al Attas and Khaled Al Dhanhani – Ali Salmin, Abdullah Hamad, Abdallah Ramadan – Harib Abdalla and Ali Mabkhout – Caio Canedo. DT: Rodolfo Arruabarrena

AFP

