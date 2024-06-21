Argentina stepped firmly in its debut in the Copa América in the United States by defeating Canada, 2-0, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

According to the criteria of

Argentina had a discreet first half, in which it was difficult for them to play their usual football and connect with their attacking men. Argentina’s brilliant game was long overdue.

Meanwhile, Canada closed the spaces and launched some attacks with which it tried to surprise. In one of those, goalkeeper Dibu Martínez had his great save of the night by stopping a header to the ground that had all the poison.

But in the second half Argentina was more similar to Argentina. The options began to be created with greater force. The ball began to circulate in the attack, with Messi as the orchestra director.

This is how in just 4 minutes of complementary play Julián Álvarez appeared to score the first goal of the game.

Argentine wanted the second goal, he looked for it, Messi was very close but his shot went close.

But then Messi himself launched a great filtered pass and Lautaro Martínez did not waste it and scored the second goal

SPORTS

More sports news