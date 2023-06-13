Lionel Messi’s long and illustrious career in the Argentine national team, enriched in recent years by the trophies that had always been missing, in particular the Copa America and the World Cup, now has an official expiry date. The star player from Rosario spoke to the Chinese media Titan Sports, revealing his intention not to participate in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico. “Qatar was my last World Cup,” said Messi. Saying goodbye to the top global competition with a won final would be a fairytale epilogue. Yet the number ten leaves a slight glimmer, adding a cryptic “I’ll see how things go…”