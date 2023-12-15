Messi's T-shirts from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were sold at auction for billions of rubles

Six T-shirts of the striker of the Inter Miami football club and the Argentina national football team Lionel Messi were sold at auction for hundreds of billions of rubles. The relevant information is published by the agency AFP with reference to Sotheby's auction house.

It is known that the athlete wore this clothing in the first halves of matches that took place at the World Championships in Qatar in 2022. At the same time, the proceeds from the transaction amounted to 7.8 million dollars (7 billion rubles).

It is noted that the amount for sold items related to Messi has become a record. In addition, it is clarified that the striker’s T-shirts became the most expensive sports lot at auctions in 2023.

