Highlights: Website claims, vaccine will be given and certificate will also be available

However, the website said a few hours later that the trial was canceled

Expert said, this is completely wrong and should be stopped

Kovid vaccine made in India, Kovacine trial is underway

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

The trial of the Kovid vaccine has started in the name of trial. A message is being given through a website to participate in the trial of the vaccine. It is also being claimed on the website that the vaccine will be given to those who join the trial and its certificate will also be given. Experts are also surprised by such a trial of the Kovid vaccine, saying it is completely wrong and should be stopped immediately.

Covid Vaccine Passport: Will a vaccine passport like mask be necessary in 2021?

The trial of covid vaccine, covicin made in India is underway. ICMR has also included some private centers besides AIIMS to complete this trial soon. This method of hastening the trial is messing around in medical science. This may affect the entire project. However, the website which claims to have conducted the trial, told a few hours later that the trial has now been canceled.

Covaxin latest news: second dose of corona vaccine given to volunteers in phase 3 trial

He said on the phone that he has a website, you should register on it. The vaccination time was between 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. It was written that free antibody test and covid vaccination will be done. Vaccination was free. After registration on the website, there will be a test of antibodies, you will be given a certificate, there is no problem. There is no side effect of this vaccine.

Sources say that it is a matter of concern if a trial of covid vaccine is going on from this level in a city like Delhi or is making any such claim. The vaccine is related to medical science, if the vaccine is tried in this way, it can have an impact on the result. It will not be properly assessed. Such a claim should be immediately stopped.

Blog: Haram-halal debate on Kovid vaccine is absurd

Dr. Sanjay Rai, Principal Investigator of the ongoing Covicine Trial at AIIMS, says that if anyone does, it is against the ethical principal of the vaccine trial. He should give correct information to the person joining the trial. It is his right whether he joins the trial or not. If anyone says that then it is wrong practice and it should be stopped immediately.