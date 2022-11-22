“I’m primarily responsible for setting up a group that can’t click. The only thing I’m thinking of doing now is trying to fix it. In Italy, where the situation is different, and in Europe in the second part. If not I succeed, I will go to the owners, to Mr. Armani and to Mr. Dell’Orco, to say that it is necessary to find another guide for this project”. Ettore Messina announces in the press room that he is ready to step aside if EA7 Milano, in their fifth consecutive defeat in the Euroleague, fail to turn quickly: “A shameful and heartless performance – Messina’s comment after the heavy knockout against Efes – in front of our fans and our property.”