Messina, a boy rapes a girl, but she runs away and asks her father for help. 33-year-old arrested with predents

She was waiting for the gate of her apartment building to open, when a boy came to talk to her. Soon they were alone annoying chatterbut then he had tried to hug her And abuse her. For this reason the carabinieri have arrested in flagrante delicto a 33 year old at Joyful Mereain the province of Messina, on charges of sexual violence and violation of domicile. The following have been ordered against him: house arrest.

The arrest of the 33 year old young man, with criminal record, It was possible thanks to the girl’s father who, seeing that she was bothering her, rushed to her defense and started a fight with the attacker. But also thanks to the girl’s request for help to the police

The young woman told the police everything: that she had been approached by the stranger while she was waiting, on her scooter, for the condominium gate to open, that he had started to harass her verbally, then physically, trying to hug her. Until she had managed to free herself and run away. Once inside the house she allegedly indicated the attacker to the father.

The man, once stopped by the carabinieri, was arrested. After the arrest was validated, which occurred at the request of the Patti prosecutor’s office, directed by Angelo Vittorio Cavallo, the investigating judge, Ugo Domenico Molinail, ordered the 33-year-old to be held house arrest.