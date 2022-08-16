She had begun to gain weight, so Patrizia Giunta underwent new checks and a new surgery: she died at the age of 47

Patrizia Giunta she died at the age of 47 at the Papardo hospital, last night between Saturday and Sunday, after being hospitalized in an emergency.

Last June she underwent an operation by surgical review for gastric bypass, in a private health facility. Unfortunately something went wrong and it was transported with immediate urgency and in very serious conditionsPapardo Hospitalwhere doctors tried to save her and where she remained in intensive care until her death.

Investigations into the death of Patrizia Giunta

The Messina prosecutor has opened a investigation dossier and seized all the medical records of the private clinic and those of the hospital where she died. The investigators want to reconstruct the agony of this woman, which has begun ten years ago.

Patrizia Giunta could not lose weight, so he had chosen to undergo gastric bypass surgery. She went to the hospital in Genoa where she underwent an operation that ended in the best possible way. Finally everything had gone the way she wanted her and she had found peace with its physical appearance.

She continued her lifestyle and her nutrition in the same way, but some time later the woman started regain weight. So in recent months, she has undergone new visits with specialists, who have recommended one revision of the bypass. She underwent a new operation in Messina, in a private clinic. Unfortunately it resulted serious complications, which forced her to undergo new checks, until she was admitted to intensive care. Patrizia began to experience fever and severe pain and, in the end, her heart has ceased to beat forever.

The husband Francesco Giurdanella he filed a complaint, he wants to be made clear about what really happened to his wife.

Now only the investigations, carried out by the investigators, will shed light on the tragedy of this woman and mother of two children, an eighteen and a twenty year old. It will be necessary to understand if there is a link between the surgery that took place in the private clinic, the gastric bypass and the unexpected death at the age of 47.