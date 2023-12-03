In Messina a well-attended procession to say NO to the bridge over the Strait





Yesterday, Saturday 2 December 2023, around ten thousand people from all over Sicily and Calabria, and beyond, took to the streets in Messina to say NO to the bridge over the Strait. The most attended demonstration after the one in 2006. This time, in addition to cultural and environmental associations and civic committees, there were also local and national politicians, students and the so-called “expropriated” citizens.

There is no doubt that the bridge would be a disaster that must be avoided in every way. The bridge project over the Strait is the wrong, useless and harmful response to the problems of the South of the country. The Government never misses an opportunity to emphasize the usefulness of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, presenting it as a green, safe, modern work, a development accelerator for the entire South, fundamental for improving its transport network. The bridge over the Strait is actually anything but a green project as it would cause an environmental disaster devastating a landscape and naturalistic heritage of enormous value and tourist attraction such as the Strait. The bridge over the Strait is technically a gamble considering the fact that the longest single-span bridge in the world, for the passage of trains, trucks and cars, is 1400 metres, while the one over the Strait of Messina should reach 3300 metres. The bridge over the Strait does not solve the problem of the lack of an efficient internal transport network in the southern regions and in Sicily and Calabria, where there are motorways and roads in very poor condition: almost 80% of the railway network is single track and more 40% are not electrified, not to mention the inadequacy of ports and airports. The bridge over the Strait is of no use to the country’s companies because it does not intervene on the structural problems that prevent entrepreneurs from having adequate local services to take root and expand and it does not absorb the enormous unemployment, especially among young people and women, present in the South.

For these reasons we at Italia Nostra believe that the bridge over the Strait is not only not a priority but represents more of a threat than an opportunity for the sustainable development of Sicily, Calabria and the South.

Prof. Leandro Janni, president of the Italia Nostra Sicilia Regional Council

