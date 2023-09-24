Matteo Messina Denaro, who died today 25 September 2023 at the age of 62, had never married. She had had many relationships, but you never celebrated her wedding with any of them. A conduct far removed from that of the boss Totò Riina or Bernardo Provenzano. Both legally married and with children. Her latest reports emerged from the investigation into the supporters of the mafia boss arrested last January 16 at the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo, where he had gone for chemotherapy. Like ‘Sbrighisi’, a mathematics teacher, defined as such by Laura Bonafede, teacher and daughter of the Campobello boss, who would have had a relationship with Matteo Messina Denaro for years, despite knowing that the mafia boss had other female acquaintances, just like ‘Sbrighisi ‘.

After the godfather’s arrest, the teacher rushed to the police to tell his story with the boss. That she had met him at the supermarket. “He knew how to listen to me, he made me feel important”, he told the police. But he didn’t know, he said, that the man was the most wanted man in Italy. “I only found out after he was arrested,” he said. He introduced himself to her as the retired doctor Francesco Salsi.

With Laura Bonafede the boss had even created a secret language, using the titles of books or characters. Like ‘Macondo, of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ with which he called Campobello di Mazara, or ‘Tania’ by Bukovski to call Laura Bonafede’s daughter. While Maria Mesi, the woman with whom he had a long relationship in the 2000s, was code-named ‘Tecla’. The woman was convicted of aiding and abetting. And recently, after the arrest of the boss, you had your house in Bagheria searched. Another woman of the boss is Lorena Lanceri called, the boss’s sutler. The married woman hosted him at her home for months. Then there are the sisters of the dead boss: Rosalia and Patrizia Messina Denaro, both in prison for the mafia.

But the first woman he fell in love with was a young Austrian, Andrea. Then came Francesca Alagna, the mother of his only daughter, Lorenza. Lorenzo himself, now a young mother, in recent months asked to be able to have his father’s surname. But, it seems, that in recent days she has not been able to see him in hospital.