He practiced the profession of dentist illegally but was a baker. Denounced to Pace del Mela, where he carried out visits and interventions without the title

The man was the holder of a VAT number from baker. In the past he had also worked as a coachbuilder and restaurateur. The investigations coordinated by the chief prosecutor of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Emanuele Crescenti, started following the sighting of people coming and going from an apartment in the center, where the man attracted customers with particularly advantageous rates. The fake dentist had over the years loyal a large clientele. The study was seized by the Guardia di Finanza. The suspicions were confirmed by the search. The man, BR, 55, had also set up a dental laboratory. Furthermore, in all the environments, the yellow flames revealed “unacceptable” hygienic conditions and un-sanitized rooms.