Messina Denaro, watch out for searches: let’s not lose papers and documents

Please, in searching and exploring the homes, hideouts and hideouts of Matthew Messina Moneythe investigators turn off their cell phones and pay close attention to every detail, take care that nothing goes missing and nothing is taken away without the usual stamps, authorizations and verbalisations.

Especially if some diary could be glimpsed, especially in red, materials And operational pizzerias disappeared come on hideouts in earlier blitz, organization charts, lists, names, connections, memorials but also simple notes relating to relations with politics, high finance, the economy, the Palazzo. Maximum efficiency is used in promptly breaking through double walls, false doors and windows, hatches and mezzanines.

The continuous and simultaneous presence of at least two is recommended police corps (4 eyes see better than two) and necessarily that of one magistrate full time, without the habit of smoking, able to attend without stops and parentheses at the completion of the verbalization and acquisition of materials. To cover ancient holes and rewrite the true history of Mafiaits men, their relationships and responsibilities.

