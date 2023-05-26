Matteo Messina Denaro and the real role he had in Cosa Nostra

Messina Money continues to be at the center of the debate, while questions are still being raised about his arrestbetween those who believe that he has surrendered and those who have been captured, emerges a backstory which would be sensational if confirmed. It’s about the real role that the boss of Castelvetrano had in Cosa Nostra. “He wasn’t at the top and did not participate in meetings resolutions of the massacres“. This is claimed – reports the Fatto Quotidiano – by the lawyer Adriana Vella, legal officer, asking for the absolution during the defense argument in the appeal trial of Caltanissetta on the massacres. The boss, already sentenced to life imprisonment in the first instance, for the fourth time since he was arrested, did not attend the hearing. During the speech, the lawyer Vella tried to demonstrate that Messina Denaro was not the head of the Trapani mafia family during the massacres.



“There judgment of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Catania – he explained in the Chamber – on the basis of the declarations of various collaborators of justice, identifies Mariano Agate as one of the instigators of the Capaci massacre. A subject of mafia caliber and thickness within the province of Trapani it’s a lot linked to Totò Riina. If Agate was among the instigators of the massacre, it was as provincial head or regent of the province of Trapani, replacing the father of the accused (Francesco Messina Moneyed )”. For this reason, according to the defense the “judgment of first instance” is “wrong”, and “Messina Denaro’s role as regent of the province of Trapani“.

