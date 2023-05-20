Messina Denaro reassures the sisters who visited him in prison: “I do not regret”

The talks continue in prison for Matteo Messina Denaro. Today, the Republic reports several. In particular, we talk about the meeting with the three sisters in the L’Aquila prison, with the armored glass in the middle. “U siccu reassures her about her strategy, e in a faint voice, almost whispering, but making himself understood with the help of his lips, he repeats: “I don’t regret”“, writes the Republic.

“On the other hand, he had already clarified this line of his to the prosecutors who met him the first time in his cell, stating that he would not have collaborated, except to make long and tortuous statements in which he cleared himself of any homicide, massacre or crime in to which he was definitively convicted. Also claiming that he is not even affiliated with Cosa Nostra and therefore says he is not a man of honor”. writes Repubblica, who explains how “the tumor is corroding him and he wants to leave without betraying any of the people who have covered and favored him for thirty years. And have helped him hide his rich booty”.

Again according to Repubblica, on 26 April, on her birthday, she went to see him in prison daughter Lorenza, 26 years old. “Officially it’s the first time they’ve met. On the run he would never have looked for her to talk to her. Now he’s faced with a girl who insisted on going to see him. He’s sitting behind the glass in the interview room. She’s excited. He’s not reveals no emotion, he is cold even when Lorenza calls him dad. In less than an hour of conversation the boss reproaches her with some behavior she had when she was a teenager. From the way in which the boss reconstructs the episodes of the past it is like if he had always remotely controlled her. And in a cold but calm tone, she asks if she has received the gifts that he has sent her over the years, complaining, however, that he never had a signal of «thanksgiving», an assent or a rejection for his «thoughts»”.

