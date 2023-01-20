The magistrate accepts the requests of the prosecutor: “Messina Denaro’s driver knew everything, he was not chosen by chance”

The investigating judge of Palermo, Fabio Pilato, welcomed full the requests of the prosecutor during the validation hearing that he underlined the danger and closeness with the boss of Luppino, the driver, excluding the “randomness”.

Beyond any logical consideration, explains the magistrate, are the results of the investigations and provide the decisive data, to the extent that the possession of the knife and the two cell phones, both kept off and in airplane mode, suggest that Luppino was so aware of Messina Denaro’s identity that he walked armed and resorted to a maximum security demeanor to avoid possible telephone tracing. Luppino’s knife was a switchblade and 18.5 centimeters long.

Giovanni Luppino had with him a very long series of notes and handwritten sheets with telephone numbers, names and notes of various kinds, with an obscure content and of extreme investigative interest. These are “many pizzas with an opaque content that could open up new scenarios”.

Luppino concluded his statements claiming that he only realized the true identity of Messina Denaro following the intervention of the Carabinieri, when he had asked Francesco if they were looking for him, obtaining the exact words in response: “Yes, it’s over”.

Chemotherapy in prison for Messina Denaro

First cycle of chemotherapy for the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro this morning in the ad hoc clinic set up in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila. The 60-year-old has had no side reactions and, according to what has been learned, he is in good condition.

Images acquired during the inspection of the first home used by Matteo Messina Denaro

Messina Denaro, those post-its with numbers all to be “deciphered”

After the arrest of Matthew Messina Money the searches to Campobello of Mazara and they were found three hideoutsin reality two houses are simple apartments which make it clear how the boss enjoyed protection and didn’t need to bunker to hide. The ticket had the carabinieri write to Messina Denaro immediately after his arrest, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – in which the boss acknowledged the soldiers of the Arma who captured him that he had been treated wellwill be used to execute the calligraphic expertise necessary to attribute the notes found in that apartment to the mafia boss or to other people, evidently contact him. In fact, there are not only the notes in the diary where the elusive ex of Cosa Nostra alternated personal considerations and even outbursts on his relationships (difficult or non-existent) with his daughter to a completely different kind of reality: names, nicknamesphone numbers.

There are also – continues the Corriere – post-itscattered sheets or collected in some folders with notes and reminders, digits which they could hide coded names and an apparent accounting. I’m cards to studyon the one hand to identify who wrote them and on the other to give an interpretation accomplished. Names, acronyms and nicknames will have to be identified and deciphered to link them to the boss in two possible directions: on the one hand, the safety net for ensure safety and assistance of his fugitive; on the other the activity of Messina Money in a more strictly mafia sense, i.e. business, entrepreneurial interests, racketeering. Tick ​​one too dinner at the restaurant paid 700 euros, probable bill paid to all present. Costs that imply a large availability of money that so far It was not found neither in the house nor in the vault concealed in the other apartment in Campobello. In the hideout there was also a “The Godfather” poster.

