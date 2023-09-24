Messina Denaro at the end of his life, his tomb ready in Castelvetrano

Overnight there were no developments on the state of health of Matteo Messina Denaro, who has been in an irreversible coma and no longer fed since Friday: he refused the aggressive therapy. His condition, already serious due to the advance of his colon cancer to the terminal stage, worsened further yesterday after he suffered severe bleeding and subsequent collapse on Thursday. At his bedside are his niece and lawyer, Lorenza Guttadauro, and his young daughter Lorenza, only recently recognized and met for the first time in L’Aquila prison.

As Corriere della Sera explains, “medical workers are still obliged to hydrate him, but not to resuscitate and feed him. Carry out the final procedures in the presence of his legal guardian, then it will be a matter of time. Hours, days, impossible to predict. Meanwhile, the order to arrange the tomb has already arrived in Castelvetrano at the cemetery: «U Siccu» will rest next to his father Francesco, «Don Ciccio», who was also on the run for a long time and was found when he died, suffering from a heart attack, in the open countryside, already dressed and ready for the funeral”.

On the other hand, details emerge on Repubblica about his will, in which he would ask not to have a religious funeral. «I reject every religious celebration because it is made up of unclean men who live in hatred and sin.” It’s still. “It is not those who proclaim themselves the soldiers of God who can decide and execute my lifeless body – he wrote when he had not yet discovered the illness – they will not be the ones who refuse my funeral”.

When he wrote these lines, Repubblica explains, “they were the days of May 2013 in which the Church proclaimed Don Pino Puglisi, the parish priest of Brancaccio killed by the mafia, blessed and reiterated the excommunication of the mafiosi, denying the funeral. Messina Denaro wanted to be him for first to reject the ultimate comfort of the Church. «The relationship with God is personal, he doesn’t want intermediaries and above all he doesn’t want any earthly executor – he noted with pride -. Anathemas are human expressions, certainly not of those who are only spirit and forgiveness.”

And here is his solemn declaration: «It is I who, in full conscience and knowledge, reject all this because I believe that my relationship with faith is pure, spiritual and authentic, not contaminated and politicized. God will be my justice, my forgiveness, my spirituality.” It’s still: “Anyone who dares to hunt and deem my person unworthy like today doesn’t know that they will never have the chance to do so because I don’t allow it, I won’t give them the chance.”

