Messina Denaro, a “free man” in hiding

Matteo Messina Denaro's time in hiding wasn't exactly spent entirely in a bunker. “The most wanted boss in Italy acted as a free and fearless man, accused of being a mass murderer, a hitman for the Corleonesi, a “businessman”, able to afford luxury, challenging the State. And he did so for many years”, Repubblica writes today.

“In the capital he had his dentist, the tattoo artist in the city centre, the sea and friendships. Not only that, the boss who died in September, speaking to prosecutors, admits for the first time that he was a “mafioso” by profession, but was keen to say that his life “wasn't just mafia activity, that would be an understatement…”. For over ten years Messina Denaro frequented the same dental practice in Via Belgio, a residential area on the outskirts of Palermo. «But the dentist knows nothing about me, I always introduced myself with the name Corseri or Curseri, for which I also had the document»” we read in Repubblica.

In the interrogation before dying “for the first time he admits to knowing the Graviano brothers, Brancaccio bosses, with whom he shared the massacre period, and also Salvatore Riina”. But then he claims: «My friendships do not begin and end only in the world that you consider mafia, no, that's not the case», explains the mafia boss and adds: «My friendships were transversal». Again according to Repubblica , “investigations have established that until the summer of 2022 he was accompanied by a woman who took him to a bathing establishment in Addaura, on the Palermo coast. U Siccu revealed to the prosecutors that he avoided going to places where there might be other mafiosi, «for my own form of protection», for fear of being recognised”. And he then says that he also got several tattoos.

