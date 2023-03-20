Messina Denaro, the friend: “He was just a suffering person”

The arrest of Matthew Messina Money keep doing discuss and its dynamics capture still remain wrapped in mystery. Check out a phrase from the boss from prison that would suggest that someone has stopped cover his back in the “Palermo well“and now they’re all gone”huddle up” (shut up ed), a phrase that would suggest that the head of the mafia is not deliberately delivered as conspiracy theorists claim. Meanwhile, new ones emerge background on the last few years from fugitive of Messina Denaro, to reveal them is a friend of the boss who decided to tell who that man really was for her. “For me Andrew Bonafede – explains the woman to Non è l’Arena on La7 – there was only one suffering personwho shared the illness and the long ones waited in the clinic. In front of the disease we are all the same, bear this Calvary really complicated. And he with irony tried to make us laughhe claimed.”

In connection with the transmission, there is friend and confidant by Matteo Messina Denaro, the woman with whom the boss shared the path Of medical care in the Palermo clinic The Magdaleneunaware that behind the pseudonym of Andrea Bonafede the mafia boss arrested two months ago after over 30 years on the run. “I met this man under another guise – admits the woman -, I met a cancer patient who had the same my problem. Now instead the reality is clear to me and I realized that the less I think about it the better for me. It’s terrible all that is coming out about him, starting with the fact that he could count on covers and on an abundant array of abettors. I am deeply disturbed, I am making efforts to distance yourselfbecause I have to stay concentrated on myself“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

